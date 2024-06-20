ANDFormer Peruvian president Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) joined – at the age of 85 – the Fuerza Popular political party, founded by his daughter Keiko Fujimori in 2010, although he has not yet expressed his interest in running in the 2026 general elections, according to Fujimori congressman Alejandro Aguinaga this Wednesday.

The former presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori He shared a video on his social networks in which he announced that his father signed his membership form for Fuerza Popular on the 15th, which he described as “great news for all of Fujimorism.”

The former congresswoman is currently traveling in Spain and, starting next July 1, she must face the start of the oral trial for alleged money laundering, following irregular payments received from several companies for their 2006 and 2011 electoral campaigns.

In that trial, the Prosecutor’s Office requested the dissolution of the Fuerza Popular party for having allegedly served to commit the crimes, but the Peruvian Executive enacted a law this June, proposed by Parliament, that It now prevents parties from being accused or sanctioned for charges committed by their members.

Aguinaga, who is a legislator and former Minister of Health during the Fujimori government, commented in statements to Canal N that the political registration of the former president is “the desire” that “all the Fujimori people” have in the country.

Fujimori’s priority is to recover his health and defeat the tongue cancer that has been affecting him for several years.

However, he noted that "the right that Alberto Fujimori has, if he decides, to be able to run or be in politics cannot be blocked."

However, he noted that “the right that Alberto Fujimori has, if he decides, to be able to run or be in politics cannot be blocked.”

The former Peruvian president was sentenced in 2009 to 25 years in prison for human rights abuses, But in 2017 he was pardoned by former president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and last year he was released from prison, following a resolution by the Constitutional Court that ordered compliance with that humanitarian pardon.

During this year, he published several videos on YouTube defending his legacy, spoke to the press on various occasions, and published a book.

Fujimori governed from 1990 to 2000, and was hailed for curbing hyperinflation and defeating the Shining Path, a Maoist insurgency. However, he also seized power illegally, shutting down Congress and the judiciary.

Aguinaga highlighted that Alberto Fujimori is the “founding leader” of the political movement led by his daughter, and that he, together with his family, will make a decision on his eventual participation in the elections.

“Justice is done to the man who recovered this country, when we felt there was no future,” said the legislator.

Prosecutor’s Office and Congress, confronted by laws considered unconstitutional

On the other hand, a series of bills and regulations approved by Congress in recent days have generated an open confrontation with the Public Ministry that demands respect for the Constitution and the separation of powers in a public statement.

The Board of Supreme Prosecutors and the presidents of the Boards of Superior Prosecutors of the country expressed, specifically, their rejection of a constitutional reform project that declares the National Board of Justice (JNJ), the highest body of the Peruvian Judiciary, in reorganization. , and to the Public Ministry.

In addition, they rejected the proposals to create a National School of Judiciary and to modify the Criminal Procedure Code “to strengthen crime investigation, as a function of the National Police of Peru and expedite criminal processes.”

Prosecutors noted that These legislative proposals “collide against the constitutional order” and with “the democratic values ​​and principles that support the existence and functions assigned to the Public Ministry.”

They also urged the Executive Branch “to fulfill its function of controlling the legality and constitutionality of the projects that are sent for promulgation.”