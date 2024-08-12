This August 11th, Former First Lady Fabiola Yáñez She posted a message on her Instagram account and expressed her gratitude for the support she received. The situation arose after breaking her silence and filing a complaint against Alberto Fernández, former president of Argentina, for gender violence.

On Saturday, August 10, an interview was published by the news portal ‘Infobae’. Fabiola Yanez is in Madrid. She revealed that she received threats from the former president, who was president during 2019-2023.She told of harassment, physical and psychological violence who suffered, even asking for help from the Ministry of Women.

After revealing the situation, she posted a message on her Instagram account on August 11, where she expressed her gratitude for the support and solidarity she has received.

“All my recognition and respect for the security personnel who accompanied us until today. They are great people. They have been very important for my son and me. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Dr. Mariana Gallego, who is my legal representative, for her generosity, patience and humanity,” he wrote.

What triggered her and led her to report was that it was constant “telephone harassment and psychological terrorism”. “He spent two months threatening me every other day that if I did this, if I did that, he would commit suicide,” she added to ‘Infobae’.

In this conversation, the former first lady opened her heart, while detailing the violence she suffered, the infidelities, the indifference of her environment, among other situations.

Alberto Fernández and his ex-partner Fabiola Yanez. Photo:AFP Share

“This person was there for two months, and there are all the chats, and there are many people who know about it, threatening me every other day that if I did this, did that, he would commit suicide. That is not done,” she said regarding telephone harassment.

“Today I am afraid of what I will do with my son. When I saw the photos I was devastated, but I was devastated for my son. What woman wants to see herself in all the media in the world?” she added.

She also explained that the things that came out are nothing compared to what he has done: “I have protected this man from so many things. Those videos that appeared the other day are nothing compared to what he did.”

Faced with this situation, she said that she asked for assistance from several people, including the Ministry of Women, from the first moment the abuse began.to which he added that they occurred for five years.

For its part, Alberto Fernandez denied the accusations and, in statements to the website ‘El Cohete a la Luna’, he spoke about the images of the multiple bruises on Fabiola Yáñez’s arm and face.

He told the format that it was for an “aesthetic treatment against wrinkles” and not for any type of violence. The former president even said that he was worried about her “alcoholism” since ‘La Nación assured him that “it is all false” and that it will prove it “before the courts.”

CAMILA SANCHEZ FAJARDO

DIGITAL REACH EDITORIAL

THE TIME