The former Argentine president Alberto Fernández expressed his support this Sunday for the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, after the criticism issued by the president Javier Milei, who assured in an interview that Petro is “a murderous communist who is sinking the country.”

In your X account, Fernández shared a photograph with President Petro and “deeply regretted the inadmissible grievance.” of which the president of the Republic of Colombia has been subjected.”

The former president also highlighted the relationship between Colombia and Argentinaand assured that these are countries with a history of brotherhood that must be respected.

“Colombia and Argentina are countries that have always been twinned with other peoples of this Great Homeland that is Latin America,” he added.

Fernández assured that any disqualification is inadmissible “when globalization demonstrates the need to join forces.” in search of strengthening regions” and sent his “recognition and solidarity” to the Colombian president.

I deeply regret the inadmissible insult to which the President of the Republic of Colombia has been subjected. @petrogustavo.

His commitment to his people and his eternal fight to strengthen Latin American unity make him a leader of enormous value who deserves our respect. pic.twitter.com/2R4vl9rVhu — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) January 28, 2024

“Out of respect for the will of the Colombian people who elected a leader of the stature of @petrogustavo to govern them, I make public my recognition and solidarity with my dear friend, current President of the Republic of Colombia“, wrote.

The tension over President Milei's statements to journalist Patricia Janiot led the Colombian Government to call its ambassador in Argentina, Camilo Romero, for consultations.

The Foreign Ministry detailed in a statement that the Argentine president's statements “ignore and violate the deep ties of friendship, understanding and cooperation that have historically united Colombia and Argentina”.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also presented “its most energetic protest against the disrespectful and irresponsible statements of the President of the Argentine Republic, Mr. Javier Milei, against President Gustavo Petro”.

“The Government of Colombia strongly rejects this statement, which attacks the honor of the first president, who has been elected in a democratic and legitimate manner,” the Foreign Ministry added in its statement.

Ambassador Romero, for his part, called Milei a “hypocrite” and said that this occurred while the Argentine government asked the Colombian government for “approval for its new ambassador” in the country.

“We can think differently, but the region and the historical brotherhood of our peoples must be above the differences,” he added.

The relationship between Petro and Milei has not been good. Both have been involved in confrontations and criticism since Milei was a presidential candidate in Argentina.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With EFE