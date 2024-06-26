Ex-host of the Vesti program Kurbangaleeva was arrested in absentia in Moscow

Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky District Court has sentenced former Vesti host Farida Kurbangaleeva to two months in absentia (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring). Lenta.ru was informed about this by the press service of the city’s courts of general jurisdiction.

Kurbangaleeva is charged under Part 2 of Article 205.2 (“Public calls for terrorist activities, public justification of terrorism or propaganda of terrorism”) and Part 2 of Article 207.3 (“Public dissemination of knowingly false information about the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. She has been put on the international wanted list.

Earlier, the Investigative Committee demanded the arrest in absentia of Kurbangaleeva.