Omar Elabdellaoui, a Turkish Galatasaray defender, was injured by the fireworks and was hospitalized. Goal reports.

The former English Premier League (Premier League) footballer celebrated New Year’s Eve at his home with a fireworks display. Fireworks exploded in Elabdellaoui’s hands: the athlete was taken to hospital with injuries to his hands and face. As it turned out later, nothing threatens the player’s health.

The management of Galatasaray expressed concern that the footballer could damage his eyesight as a result of the incident. Elabdellui has already been visited in the hospital by the vice-president of the club, as well as the team captain Arda Turan.

Elabdellaoui plays for the Norwegian national team. He spent part of his career in England defending the colors of Manchester City and Hull City.