The former head of the Interior in Rajoy’s Government adheres to the appeals of his former number two, Francisco Martínez, and the PSOE against Judge García Castellón’s decision to exclude the popular ones as civil liability for profit

The former PP ministers María Dolores de Cospedal and Jorge Fernández Díaz during their time in the Rajoy Government.

Tuesday, November 7, 2023, 17:05



| Updated 7:36 p.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

For the first time since the Kitchen plot was investigated in the National Court, a separate piece of the ‘Villarejo case’ on the parapolice espionage of the former treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas, the former Minister of the Interior in Rajoy’s Government, Jorge Fernández Díaz, HE …

This content is exclusive for subscribers



