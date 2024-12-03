Former PP councilor Juan José Güemes, to the judge: “Begoña Gómez was not hired in the IE because she was the president’s wife”

Juan José Güemes, one of the strong men of the Madrid governments of the PP and Esperanza Aguirre, was forceful before the judge when, a few days ago, he denied having given favored treatment to Begoña Gómez by having her for the Business Institute. “Ms. Gómez was not hired because she was the wife of the President of the Government,” he said a few moments before Juan Carlos Peinado cut off his statement and informed him that, from that moment on, he was charged.

Peinado’s unlimited investigation involves one of Aguirre’s strong men in the case of Begoña Gómez

The content of his witness statement, which this newspaper has been able to examine, reveals that the judge investigating the case started with a question: whether he had “exchanged impressions” with another person before testifying, something that Güemes denied. She then denied in several different ways that the Instituto de Empresa had hired Gómez because she was married to Pedro Sánchez.

“The relationship with Begoña Gómez began before her husband was President of the Government,” Güemes specified, explaining that they met the accused in 2017 and that the date of their contract is January 2018, months before the motion of censure. that brought Pedro Sánchez to La Moncloa. Gómez, he adds, presented “his academic credentials, he demonstrated with his resume that he had experience for his job,” although they do not keep that document.

“Ms. Gómez was not hired because she was the wife of the President of the Government,” reflects the record of Güemes’ statement. Moments later the investigating judge cut off his statement and, as has already happened with two other people in this procedure, decided that his next summons would be as a defendant. Shortly after, an IE worker confirmed that Güemes “gave the orders to hire her.”

From witnesses to accused

After Güemes was charged, the Prosecutor’s Office appealed Judge Peinado’s decision to call him to testify again but with a lawyer, alleging that the magistrate had not “specified what the attributed crime was or his alleged participation in it.” The resolution with which the judge calls him to testify, in fact, does not specify what crime he is accused of or the reason for his change from witness to being investigated.

In the document from the Economic Crimes Prosecutor’s Office, it is highlighted that Güemes is the third defendant to receive this condition after having been summoned and testified as a witness, with the obligation to tell the truth. It happened with the businessman Juan Carlos Barrabés and also with the rector of the Complutense University, Joaquín Goyache. Once again, the prosecutor alleges in his brief, there is a “lack of motivation, no matter how succinct, and of factual or argumentative presentation” in Peinado’s decision.

One of the magistrate’s last moves entered into hitherto unexplored territory: Gómez’s estate. Thus, he agreed to go to the Judicial Neutral Point to request the list of bank accounts owned by the wife of the President of the Government. In the case summary it appears that the judge has already obtained a response to that request.

The Judicial Neutral Point has located 11 bank accounts in which Gómez appears with a total balance of 40.25 euros, although it warns that it is an “incomplete” response. The list shows that it appears as “owner” in five accounts, as “representative” in four and as “authorized” in two. The only ones in which any balance is reflected are two in which he appears as the owner: one with 40.10 euros and another with 0.15 euros. The rest of the accounts are at zero euros. The analyzed period begins on December 1, 2019 and ends on November 18, 2024.

Court number 41 of Madrid has made two new volumes of documentation available to the parties in a case that investigates the professional activity of Begoña Gómez and whether, as popular accusations such as Vox and Manos Limpes claim, she received some kind of favored treatment for being the wife of the President of the Government, something that has been denied for the moment by all the people who counted on her services both at the Business Institute and at the Complutense University, where she managed two master’s degrees and a chair today canceled.

A final ramification of the case revolves around whether Gómez somehow appropriated software that several companies developed for his professorship. A matter in which Complutense itself has verified that it was not registered by it in any Property Registry and that, in any case, it was located on a website that was in the name of one of its companies. The new documentation of the case reflects the response of the company Indra when the judge asked the money invested in this platform: a total of 128,442.37 euros without counting the VAT that it invoiced to one of the companies in its own group.

Indra, in communication with the court, indicates that it was done for the University “free of charge” and that after its creation in 2022 neither the company nor any subsidiary participated in “the deployment of the first version of the platform nor in subsequent developments.” of the product.”