Of: Florian Nauman

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. was Archbishop of Munich and Freising from 1977 to 1982 (archive photo). © Sven Hoppe/dpa-Pool/dpa

Former Pope Benedict is apparently “very ill”: Successor Francis called for prayers on Wednesday.

Vatican City/Munich – Concerns about Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI: Successor Francis called for a “special prayer” for Benedict at his general audience on Wednesday morning (December 28), several media reports unanimously. The Reuters news agency also reported on the statement. The 95-year-old was “very ill,” said the incumbent pontiff.

“I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who is silently supporting the Church,” Francis said in Italian: “Let’s think of him. He is very ill, we ask the Lord to comfort him and support him to the end in this testimony of love for the Church.” The Pope did not give any further details.

Pope Benedict XVI “very ill”: 95-year-old has been severely weakened for months

An official statement from the Vatican was initially not available. Born in Bavaria, Benedikt, who was called Joseph Ratzinger before his election as Pope, has lived relatively isolated in a monastery in the Vatican since resigning in 2013. For months it has been said that Benedict is physically weak and can hardly speak. Mentally, however, he is fit according to the circumstances. Benedict also received visitors at irregular intervals. He is cared for by his long-time companion Georg Gänswein and nuns. In 2020, Benedikt had visited his sick brother in Bavaria.

Benedict is the oldest pope in the history of the Roman Catholic Church. Pope Leo XIII was 93 years old – but in office and with dignity. (fn)