Former Pope Benedict XVI is ‘seriously ill’. The 95-year-old German, born as Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger, resigned in 2013 for health reasons. His successor, Pope Francis, has asked for prayers for his predecessor.

Benedict’s health has deteriorated rapidly in recent hours, according to the Vatican, but is said to be “under control”. Pope Francis visited him today after the service. Benedict now has doctors close by to take care of him.

Ratzinger became Pope Benedict XVI in 2005 and resigned as head of the Church and State of the Vatican City in 2013 for health reasons. His term was overshadowed by scandals involving sexual abuse of minors by clergy. He would have done too little against the abuse and covered up misconduct. In early 2022, he asked the victims in the Catholic Church for forgiveness, but at the same time he denied covering up abuses.

As a cardinal, Ratzinger had long been the right-hand man of his predecessor John Paul II. He was considered a conservative theologian who was strict in doctrine. He was the first pope to resign in about six hundred years. He was given the title of Pope Emeritus and continued to live in Vatican City. Some conservative clergy have continued to support him, seeing him as the protector of traditional values ​​within the church. See also NATO | Turkey to the United States: We want concrete things from Finland and Sweden regarding “terrorist groups”

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: