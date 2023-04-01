Former politicians | The culture of politics is broken, say three former ministers: “Now you can’t count on partners staying together for four years.”

Carl Haglund has stayed out of the political spotlight for many years. Now he wants to highlight what is broken in the political culture.

The political culture is broken, say three former ministers. HS Visio asked Carl Haglund, Suvi-Anne Siimes and Jari Lindström what parliamentary work looks like from outside the sandbox.

Silent a whoop from a teacup. Carl Haglund is just as well cared for as before. A clean tailored suit, every hair styled and cufflinks that communicate the wearer’s confidence.

Caffeine is needed because Haglund needs to wake up old electrical impulses. I should go over politics a bit.