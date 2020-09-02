Former President of Poland Aleksandr Kwasniewski told what, in his opinion, the goals of the leader of Russia Vladimir Putin in Belarus. In an interview with BBC News, he outlined two priorities for the Russian president.

The first goal is to restore the zone of influence in the Eurasian Economic Union, the second is to become a global player again, says Kwasniewski. “This element of rebuilding zones of influence is one of the main driving forces behind Putin as president,” he added.

Kwasniewski also believes that the Russian leader cannot imagine a situation where Belarus is not in his sphere of influence. He explained this position by the fact that countries were once a single state. “This is not a question of several years, it is a question of millennia,” the former Polish president emphasizes.

In the same interview, Kwasniewski named three reasons that, in his opinion, sparked protests in Belarus. Among them are the fact that President Alexander Lukashenko allegedly for the first time actually lost the elections, disagreement with the announced results of the youth and the desire of Belarusians to build a political institution, as in Western Europe, Poland and Lithuania.

Mass protests have continued in Belarus for three weeks demanding the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko and the holding of new and fair elections.

Aleksandr Kwasniewski served as President of Poland from 1995-2005.