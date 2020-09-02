Former President of Poland Alexander Kwasniewski revealed the content of negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It is reported by BBC News.

“Putin personally explained to me that there can be no Western-type civil society in Russia, since Russia has no traditions. (…) And I answered him: “Listen, if you don’t start this process, then you won’t even have traditions,” said the former leader of Poland.

According to him, the Russian president believes that an authoritarian, hierarchical system is much more suitable for Russia because of the size of the country, its history and culture. In this regard, Kwasniewski believes that under Putin, civil society and democracy cannot develop in Russia. In addition, the Russian leader allegedly really does not want this in Belarus and Ukraine.

At the same time, Kwasniewski also named three reasons that, in his opinion, caused protests in Belarus. Thus, he believes that President Alexander Lukashenko for the first time actually lost the elections, disagreement with the announced results of the youth and the desire of Belarusians to build political institutions as in Western Europe, Poland and Lithuania.

Mass protests have continued in Belarus for three weeks demanding the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko and the holding of new and fair elections. The first shares were violently accelerated.

Kwasniewski served as President of Poland from 1995-2005.