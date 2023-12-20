Former Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski (left), alongside former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, in an image from June 2022 | Photo: Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland/Disclosure/Wikimedia Commons

Former Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski, who left office at the end of November, was sentenced this Wednesday (20) by the courts for abuse of power.

According to PAP news agency, Kaminski and Maciej Wasik, his former deputy minister, were sentenced to two years in prison and two other employees of the Central Anti-Corruption Office to one year by a Warsaw appeals court.

The case concerns the period in which Kaminski headed the anti-corruption office, between 2006 and 2009. Kaminski and subordinates were accused of exceeding their powers in an investigation into a corruption scandal that led to the departure of then deputy prime minister Andrzej Lepper ( 2006-2007).

Kaminski was found guilty by the courts, but in 2015 President Andrzej Duda, from the conservative Law and Justice party, granted him and others involved a pardon, which allowed him to become a minister.

This year, Poland's Supreme Court ruled that the abuse of power case should be reopened.

As the verdict is final, Kaminski and Wasik are expected to lose their positions in the Polish Parliament. After the decision, Wasik cited the pardon granted by Duda, while the former minister criticized the conviction.

“This is a verdict that we do not recognize and there are no reasons to end our mandates [parlamentares]”, said Kaminski, at a press conference.

This month, Poland's Parliament approved the return to power of former Prime Minister Donald Tusk (2007-2014), leader of the Civic Coalition, putting an end to the Law and Justice government, which had administered Poland since 2015.