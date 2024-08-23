Nach dem Bericht über das Potsdamer Treffen von Rechtsextremen sind die zuvor stillen Demokratieanhänger in ganz Deutschland auf die Straße gegangen und haben sich gezeigt. Das war ein wichtiges Signal. Politikern, die die Demokratie gefährden, sollte man keine Plattform bieten. Und wenn sie doch eine haben, sollten wir als Demokraten öffentlich widersprechen. Das ist nach dem Potsdamer Treffen passiert. Ich war selbst bei einer großen Demo in München. Ich habe viele getroffen, die ich kannte. Das war ein gutes Gefühl. Das stimmt mich zuversichtlich, dass die Mehrheit demokratische Werte vertritt – auch wenn uns die Demokratiefeinde manchmal etwas anderes weismachen wollen.

Wenn Sie bei den anstehenden Landtagswahlen Ihre Stimme abgeben könnten, welches Thema würde für Sie die größte Rolle spielen?

Für mich würden die Wahrung der demokratischen Grundsätze und die innere Sicherheit im Vordergrund stehen. Aber es stimmt, dass die Ostdeutschen nach wie vor abgehängt sind. Es geht ja schon da los, dass immer noch zwischen Ost und West unterschieden wird – auch in den Medien. Die beschworene Einheit, die man gern hätte, gibt es bis heute nicht. Ost und West bewegen sich eher wieder auseinander. Wenn ich im Osten wohnen würde, wäre es mir wichtig, dass man weiterhin nichts unversucht lässt, dieser Entwicklung entgegenzusteuern. AfD und BSW sind so stark geworden, weil die Menschen unzufrieden sind. Das sollten wir ernst nehmen. Und wir sollten die Menschen ausreden lassen, wenn sie ihre Sorgen äußern, und sie nicht sofort abwiegeln, nur weil sie Themen der AfD aufgreifen. Das schadet der Demokratie. Wir dürfen niemandes Meinung limitieren, nur weil sie uns nicht passt. Ich selbst bin weit davon entfernt, mit der Themensetzung der AfD übereinzustimmen, aber wenn deren Wähler ihre Sorgen äußern, müssen wir zuhören und das ernst nehmen.

Auf welchen Ausgang der Landtagswahlen in den ostdeutschen Bundesländern hoffen Sie? Welche Koalition wünschen Sie sich?

Ich würde es begrüßen, wenn die CDU im Osten Mehrheiten jenseits der AfD findet. Ich könnte mir eine Koalition mit dem BSW vorstellen. Das BSW ist weniger extrem als die AfD. Für SPD, FDP und die Grünen ist im Osten derzeit nicht viel zu holen, aber man könnte sie als kleine Splitterparteien in die Koalition einschließen, um eine Mehrheit zu sichern. Eine von der AfD geführte Regierung unter Björn Höcke wäre ein Albtraum. Die Anzahl rechtsextremer Mitglieder, auch er selbst – das ist mir zu gefährlich. Ich möchte nicht absprechen, dass es auch konservative Mitglieder in der AfD gibt, ebenso wie deren Wähler. Viele wünschen sich einfach einen Wechsel und sind enttäuscht von den sogenannten Altparteien.

Hatten Sie persönlich in letzter Zeit eine Begegnung mit einem Ostdeutschen oder jemandem, der in Ostdeutschland lebt? Wie war das? Was hat Sie da beeindruckt oder verunsichert?

Ich war immer wieder im Osten, auch beruflich, und erst vor Kurzem wieder in Halle. Eine große Enttäuschung ist dort spürbar, aber auch ein Wandel wie 1990, nur umgekehrt. Die Menschen fühlen sich in ihren Sorgen nicht gesehen. Klar, in den größeren Städten wie Leipzig, Dresden oder Chemnitz ist schon viel passiert, dort ist die Differenz zu westdeutschen Städten nicht mehr so groß. Aber im Grenzgebiet zu Polen oder im ländlichen Bereich ist gefühlt nichts angekommen. Dort ist die Arbeitslosigkeit hoch und die Enttäuschung groß. Dort wünschen sich viele „den“ starken Anführer, der kommt, die Probleme anpackt und den Karren aus dem Dreck zieht. Diese Position verunsichert mich jedoch eher, das hat einen bitteren Beigeschmack.

Are you worried about expressing your opinion publicly?

No, I have no worries about expressing my opinion publicly. We live in a democracy and we can freely say what we want. In Germany there is a wide spectrum of political opinions. We are lucky that we are not censored or silenced. Even if someone speaks out against the government in public, they do not have to fear sanctions. People in other countries are not so lucky – like in China, for example. What has changed in recent years is the intensity of the backlash that one experiences when one expresses one’s opinion. I myself run a small travel blog, which is completely apolitical. It is astonishing how people weigh up the words there and immediately complain if I have used the wrong word or something is not quite right. It is the same on a small as on a large scale. The traffic light bashing that is currently in vogue is almost unbearable, people just keep hitting at it. The insults on the internet are also bad. When I read on the Internet that Annalena Baerbock is being called a “whore,” all I can ask is: Are you serious? These are not expressions of opinion, but should be reported.

Would you personally be prepared to fight for Germany in the event of war? Would you let your own children fight?

I have five children, one son is a soldier. He would certainly fight for his country. At my age, the question no longer arises for me, but I would have been ready earlier. I would tell my other children to decide what to do in an emergency according to their conscience. I would not give them any instructions, but that also means that I would not advise them to flee. When war comes, there is no time to think. In Ukraine, students were sitting in lecture halls one day and the next they had a gun in their hand and were on their way to the front. It would be better if we had a well-trained army in such a case. That is why I would be in favour of introducing a “light” military service, which is a little less strict than the one I experienced when I was younger. It should be a little more flexible in terms of timing. Young people should be able to complete their training first, and if they have health problems they should not be discharged, but should be considered for another use. It should still be declared compulsory. The world situation is different today. The Middle East conflict will always exist, I fear. The situation in Ukraine is unstable and not very far from us: and if it were up to me, Europe should become more independent of America. That is why we should be able to defend ourselves as a country – and that requires an army.

A major controversial issue in the elections in the eastern German states is refugees. Both those who came to the country in 2015 under Merkel with the slogan “We can do it” and those who are now coming to us from Ukraine. Do you have any personal contact with refugees?

No, that plays no role at all in my everyday life. However, I am of the opinion that the refugees from Ukraine should not be judged separately. Why? Because they are refugees like everyone else who comes to us fleeing. I am worried that Zelenskyj has decided to attack Russia and invade the country. I think that is a big mistake. There may be tactical reasons for this. But he is asking Europe and the world for weapons and support for a defensive war – and now he is attacking Russia with our weapons. For me, that is a red line crossed. From this point of view, I think it is right that the federal government’s aid to Ukraine is now to be restructured. We must constantly reassess the situation in Ukraine and Russia. We should question decisions again when the situation changes, as it is now with the invasion of Russia. A few days ago, the SPD Prime Minister of Brandenburg, Dietmar Woidke, questioned whether it is still right that Ukrainian refugees receive citizen’s allowance instead of asylum seeker benefits. I think it is right that the question is being asked. Nevertheless, I have to say that here in Munich, where I live, I have little contact with refugees. It is a colourful place here, and that is a good thing. I certainly do not see the AfD’s position that we are supposedly being “overrun” here. Individual municipalities with a few thousand inhabitants will certainly see things differently if hundreds of refugees are suddenly to be housed in accommodation there. That is certainly not easy. I myself supported refugees from the Yugoslavian war privately for two years. You cannot tar them all with the same brush. There are some who exploit our system, only want the money and refuse to integrate, but there are many more people who come to us seeking help and who deserve our support.