In St. Petersburg, the ex-policeman received 2 years for the transfer of data on Navalny’s fellow travelers

The Vasileostrovskiy District Court of St. Petersburg sentenced former police officer Konstantin Golubev to two years in prison for abuse of power. This was reported to Lente.ru in the joint press service of the city courts.

The court found that Golubev, who worked as an operative of the department for combating property crimes of the criminal investigation department, from September 8 to September 11, 2020, with the help of a colleague with access to the Rozysk-Magistral database, obtained data on two air passengers. They flew on a Tomsk-Moscow flight on August 20, 2020 and were fellow travelers of Alexei Navalny (included in the list of terrorists and extremists; the FBK founded by him is included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent, recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia), clarifies Fontanka. During the flight, he felt unwell and was hospitalized.

The ex-policeman handed over official information to a friend to maintain friendly relations, the verdict says.

Golubev pleaded not guilty and asked to be acquitted. After the verdict was announced, he was taken into custody in the courtroom.