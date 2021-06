Former police officer sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison for murder of Floyd

Former police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison for the murder of George Floyd in May 2020| Photo: Reproduction / EFE Agency

Former police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced this Friday (25), in Minneapolis (USA), to 22 and a half years in prison for the murder of George Floyd in May 2020, and will serve 15 years in a closed regime. Judge Peter Cahill read out the sentence at a hearing held in Hennepin County Courthouse, where in April Chauvin was found guilty by a jury in Floyd’s death.

George Floyd was smothered by the then police officer while already in custody, and his death sparked a wave of protests in the US against racism and police violence and spurred the Black Lives Matter movement.