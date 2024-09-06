Last Sunday, September 1st, a Former police officer murdered a 15-year-old teenager who tried to steal the vehicle he used to work for a travel app, The incident occurred in the city of Lanús, in the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

What happened?

Two young men requested a transportation service on Sunday night, moments after boarding the vehicle they pointed a firearm at the driver, who He immediately reacted by taking the gun from them and shooting them, one of them in the neck.

According to the news outlet TN, the injured teenager was taken to the Narciso López Hospital, however, He died shortly after his admission, Meanwhile, the other criminal fled. The weapon they were carrying was a .22 caliber and was left at the scene of the crime.

The minors were carrying a loaded firearm. Photo:iStock

On the other hand, the former police officer, aged 54 and who had been dismissed from his police service in 2007, was arrested hours later by the Departmental Directorate of Investigations (DDI) when he was in front of his house located in the town of Luis Guillón.

What do the authorities say?

After being investigated by prosecutor Silvia Bussano belonging to the Functional Investigation Unit No. 7 of Avellaneda-Lanús, The application driver was released shortly after.

The car was used by the former sergeant to make trips through the DiDi application, According to the Data Conurbano portal, two bullet holes were found in the window, in addition to the aforementioned revolver which contained 6 bullets inside.

Two gunshots were found in the vehicle's window. (Reference image) Photo:THE TIME file

Besidesthe Juvenile Responsibility Prosecutor’s Office of the city of Lanús is carrying out another investigation focused on the attempted assault of the former police officer, with the aim of clarifying the facts presented. So far, the second person involved in the crime has not been found by the authorities.

This fact raises concerns in the community about the issue of security in the area and also gives rise to a debate on the use of force in self-defense.

Angelica Yelitssa Morales Castellanos