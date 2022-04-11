The officer in question, Thomas Robertson, entered the U.S. House of Representatives along with another former police officer. That man pleaded guilty last month and then testified against Robertson in his trial. Robertson was found guilty, among other things, of obstructing an official procedure of the US parliament. His sentence will be determined later.

Of the 800 people charged for their role in the storming of the Capitol, Robertson is only the second suspect to reach a jury trial. Most suspects settle with the prosecutor.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the House of Representatives in an attempt to thwart the ratification of the election results. It was going on at the time. Trump had called for action because he believes the election results were in favor of Joe Biden as a result of fraud. Evidence for this has never been found.

