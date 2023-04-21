“Kommersant”: ex-police officer Rybin was arrested for illegal dissemination of information about Dugina

A court in Moscow has arrested former traffic police officer Ivan Rybin on charges of illegal dissemination of information. According to investigators, the ex-policeman helped third parties obtain personal data of citizens for money, his case is connected with the murder of journalist Daria Dugina. Writes about it “Kommersant”.

According to the publication, a criminal case against Rybin was initiated on April 11, he was detained a few days later. He is accused of abuse of power (Part 1 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code) and violation of privacy using his official position (Part 2 of Article 137 of the Criminal Code).

According to the newspaper, usually under such articles the court is limited to alternative, including conditional, punishment and rarely chooses arrest as a measure of restraint. However, the former employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Judge Elena Lenskaya, was taken into custody for two months, since the name of Dugina is mentioned in the case.

Earlier it was reported that in the Proletarsky District Court of Tula, the trial of accomplices of the alleged murderer of journalist Daria Dugina entered the final stage – on April 25, there will be a debate of the parties in the criminal case of Andrei Kuznetsov and Alexander Suchkov, accused of preparing a forged document.

The car that Daria Dugina was in was blown up on August 20, 2022 on the Mozhaisk highway in the Moscow region. The girl was returning from the Tradition festival in a car in which her father, philosopher Alexander Dugin, was going to go. Later, the FSB said that the explosion was planned by the Ukrainian special services, and Natalya Vovk became the perpetrator of the crime. She fled to Estonia. The Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested Vovk in absentia for two months and put him on the international wanted list in early November 2022.