Juan Farofamous youtuber and influencer and police officer on leave, has been arrested in a joint operation of the Tax Agency and the National Police. Alleged allegations are attributed to the former partner of the model Melania Puntas tax crimes and million-dollar fraud against the Treasuryaccording to ABC.

Born in Pontevedra, Faro He hung up his uniform to dedicate himself to bodybuilding and body building. In addition, he began to gain notoriety on social networks, where he has more than 350,000 followers on Instagram and another 150,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, and where he has spent five consecutive years organizing raffles and luxury car raffles for their subscribers.

In this way, in this time he has raffled off Ferraris, Mercedes, and Audis. The last million-dollar raffle was for 2 Lamborghini and Porsche Cayenne, vehicles of the highest level valued at more than 100,000 euros.

According to the aforementioned media, at this time Faro is in police custody and searches are being carried out. So far, reports ABCthe agents An undetermined amount of money has been seized as well as numerous luxury cars..

As seen on their networks, lighthouse has boasted in recent years of a life of luxurywith images of his travels or his mansion, thus obtaining numerous sponsors. In addition, he invested in a gym of more than 1,000 square meters located in Las Rozas, in Madrid.