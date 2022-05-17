lawsuitThe fired whistleblower who exposed racism and discrimination at the Hague and Rotterdam police wants her job back. Otherwise, she will demand compensation of EUR 300,000. This afternoon she was in court in The Hague.

It is halfway through the session when Fatima Aboulouafa becomes too much on Tuesday afternoon. “Sorry I’m getting a bit emotional now,” she told the judges, after they asked her if she couldn’t have done more herself to prevent a conflict. ,,For 27 years I have always tried to raise problems with the police, the organization that I love so damn much despite everything. The police have forgotten to be of service, both to the citizens and internally.”

The outburst is explainable. Aboulouafa is yet another example of a whistleblower who reports abuses, but then has to clear the field himself. From 2018, the Moroccan policewoman brought up the actions of ten to fifteen bad apples with the leadership of the Hague police, who spoke in WhatsApp groups about ‘cunt Moroccans’ and called themselves ‘Moroccan exterminators’.

Racism and abuse of power

Originally Moroccan Aboulouafa reported the abuses internally, from June 2019 she openly talks on Instagram about discrimination, racism and abuse of power. In her own words, she wants to blue wall of silence – not addressing each other's culture in the event of abuse – breaking through within the police.

It is not appreciated. Aboulouafa is first praised, then chief of police Erik Akerboom even invites her for a conversation. Research also shows that ten officers from The Hague did indeed go beyond their means and, among other things, used excessive force during arrests.

Soon things take a different turn. In Leiden, where Aboulouafa recently took charge of 130 officers as team chief, district chief Arthur van Baaren is not happy. Leiden residents might think that the abuses concern the Leiden police instead of those in The Hague, he fears. The relationships are further sharpened when NRC and De Volkskrant writing about her Instagram posts. Aboulouafa is accused of going to the national media, which she denies to this day.

glue attempt

At the end of September 2019, the bomb explodes and Aboulouafa is sent home. A glue attempt by mayor Ahmed Marcouch comes to nothing, because she does not feel that the police can guarantee her safety in a new position. She decides to discuss a departure arrangement, but quickly returns to it. “I was not myself during that period and I was having a hard time,” she said in court. “I slept with a knife under my bed.”

Ultimately, she will be officially resigned in 2021. Relations would be irreparably damaged.

Supported by a few dozen sympathizers, she demanded her job back before the court in The Hague. According to her lawyer Mariska Aantjes, it is nonsense that she has nowhere to go. “The police is a very large organization with 67,000 employees. Mrs. Aboulouafa has had a spotless employment for a quarter of a century. Moreover, there are plenty of colleagues, including many managers, who have indicated that they would like to work with her.”

angry woman

An outpouring of police chief Luthe Nieuwerth, who attended the hearing as a former diversity program manager, seems to confirm this observation. Nieuwerth then engaged Marcouch as a mediator and revealed that he had three offers from police chiefs that Aboulouafa wanted. “We no longer discussed those offers with Mrs. because she cut off the consultation at the time.” He said he was very disappointed about that.

According to the National Police, the return of Aboulouafa has now been passed. Dismissal, albeit honorably, is the only way left. “That is a very broad arrangement, including guidance to other activities.” Lawyer Petra Noordermeer depicted Aboulouafa on Tuesday afternoon as an angry woman who is full of resentment towards the police.

It is remarkable that, according to the police, Aboulouafa cannot be seen as a whistleblower. "She made her report as a manager after a report from an employee. The police immediately launched an investigation." Moreover, according to the police, Aboulouafa did not experience any disadvantage from her report, because after her report she was still promoted and became team chief in Leiden.

End of career?

In light of all the opposition that Aboulouafa has encountered in recent years, it seems a very formalistic approach. The question is what the court of The Hague will decide on June 28. If the verdict is that the relationships are irreparably damaged, Aboulouafa will demand compensation of 300,000 euros. After all, then a largely shiny police career of more than a quarter of a century would come to an end, in which Aboulouafa worked his way from ordinary cop to radicalization expert and police chief of 130 people.

That would be hard on her. ,,I am very good at what I do and have always sought the connection. At the same time, I don’t shy away from asking difficult questions to my colleagues. My career was on the rise, I was a high potential† But it’s not about me, sometimes you have to prioritize your principles.”