A 58-year-old former police chief of the East Netherlands police was arrested last week. The man is suspected of raping a female agent from Arnhem. The offense is said to have taken place in the victim’s home in November 2020. At the time, the suspect was still a police chief.
Ruben Biemond, Henk van Gelder
Latest update:
07:21
