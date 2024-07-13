Don McGowan, the lawyer’s name, currently works for Bungie, the studio behind Destiny, but before that he had been the Chief Legal Officer for a firm associated with The Pokémon Company for over 10 years. In an interview with Bloomberg, he shared some anecdotes related to his work as leaker hunter for video game companies.

A ex-lawyer of the Pokémon series he told how he identified and a leaker brought back on the right path using a lethal weapon: he called his mother and explained to her what he was doing. Let’s specify that he was a minor, so as not to create confusion.

One of the leakers was a child named Andrew, who was casually spreading information until he stepped in. “When I was at Pokémon, a little boy had figured out how to extract images from the card game,” McGowan recalled. “He found a developer icon and was like, ‘Holy shit, I found a new Pokémon.’ The boy had included his email, and because of the way the Pokémon Company handles accounts, when we looked at his profile, we got his parents’ information, including a phone number.”

“So I called his mom and said, ‘Listen, I wanted to tell you about some stuff Andrew’s been doing on the computer.’ She says, ‘So you’re telling me he hacked your game?’ And then I hear in the background, ‘I didn’t hack anything!’ I start to get more technical. She says, ‘Is this a problem?’ I say, ‘Hacking software is a federal crime, but I don’t want to talk about that. Why don’t we talk about the good and bad things you can do with a computer?'”

Meanwhile, Andrew was live-tweeting the situation, writing, in this order: “‘Pokémon just called home,’ ‘What’s a general counsel?’ and, ‘I now know what I did was wrong, and I’m never doing it again.’ Which was awesome. It really fueled my Pokémon legend for about five years.”

If Andrew had been more mature he would surely have known that on this planet, wherever you are, if you mess with their intellectual property, sooner or later a lawyer from Nintendo or The Pokémon Company will find you and make you payeven just by passing by your mother. In fact, the list of monsters that haunt children’s dreams should be updated.