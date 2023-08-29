Colonel Fábio Augusto Vieira was authorized by Minister Cristiano Zanin, of the STF, to remain silent

The former general commander of the PMDF (Military Police of the Federal District), Colonel Fábio Augusto Vieira, was summoned to testify to the CPI on the 8th of January this Tuesday (29.Aug.2023). The mixed parliamentary commission of inquiry, composed of 16 deputies and 16 senators, was created to investigate the acts that resulted in the depredation of the headquarters buildings of the Three Powers, in Brasília.

Vieira commanded the institution on January 8. He was arrested 2 days later, but had his arrest revoked by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), on February 3.

On the 18th of this month, the colonel went to prison again. Vieira was the target of an operation by the PF (Federal Police), which served 7 preventive arrest warrants issued by the STF against suspects of failure to prevent the extremist acts of January 8th.

In the decision (full – 333 KB) that authorized the operation, Moraes cited an argument from the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) that the messages collected by investigation indicate “ideological alignment” between the investigated and the protesters.

Vieira is investigated for the crimes of violent abolition of the Democratic State of Law, coup d’état, qualified damage, deterioration of listed property and for violating the Organic Law and the Internal Regulations of the Military Police.

HABEAS CORPUS