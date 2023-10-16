A couple of days ago one of the most important announcements in the video game industry in recent years was made, that is precisely the confirmation that the purchase deal for Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. Various opinions have emerged regarding this, but it is quite striking that important people in the business have also spoken out on the matter.

On social media platforms, the former CEO of PlayStation, Shawn Layden, has stated that the acquisition of brands is the easy part of the job, implying that the next thing is to make them release quality video games. In fact, on a couple of occasions he has made it known that the current business does not convince him, and that this could lead to its decline in the coming years.

He had even been asked at the time why he left the industry, especially when things were going excellently in PlayStation, their response was what we already mentioned, the lack of interest in being in a market that does not have any kind of future. He has stated the same thing in Twitterwhere he often likes to comment on great events that occur in this world.

Speaking of the acquisition of the company in question, for now some more documents need to be signed so that it becomes completely owned. Microsoftwhich is why the games have not yet been added to the catalog of Game Pass. own Xbox mentioned in its official statement that within a few months users will be able to start enjoying everything related to Activision.

Via: GamingPark

Editor’s note: We’ll see if Microsoft knows how to treat franchises like Crash Bandicoot well. That means that we will see the character’s four main games and also the Karting game that we liked so much.