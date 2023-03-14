Gary Lineker was sacked on Friday (March 10) after comparing UK measures for immigrants with Nazi Germany

British Broadcaster General Manager BBC, Tim Davie, announced this Monday (13.Mar.2023) the return of former football player and commentator, Gary Lineker, to the schedule. Lineker had been removed from the “Match of the Day” sports program on Friday (10.Mar) after criticizing the UK’s restrictive immigration policy.

“Gary is a valuable part of the BBC and I know how much the BBC means to Gary and I look forward to having him present our coverage next weekend”said Tim Davie in announcement (45 KB, in English).

“Impartiality is important to the BBC. It is also important for the audience. We are committed to impartiality and a commitment to freedom of expression.”added Davie.

The case raised a debate about impartiality and freedom of expression on the social networks of employees of the country’s public communications company.

As per the code of Conduct from the station “Outside activities and public comments, for example on social media, by staff, presenters and others who contribute to our production can also affect the BBC’s perception of impartiality”.

The former athlete stated through a post on Twitter that the new Illegal Migration Law, also known as “Stop the Boats”It is “cruel and aimed at the most vulnerable people”. He also compared these practices with those used by Germany during the Nazi regime. The statement caused outrage among members of the Conservative Party.

The new laws introduced by the UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman on Tuesday (March 7) include a legal duty for the Home Office to remove anyone who enters the UK illegally.

Gary’s departure affected the network’s weekend schedule. The “Match of the Day” program, in which he is a starter, had its running time reduced by 90 minutes. Other pundits and commentators boycotted their participation in various grid programs in solidarity with the Lineker.

again in your profile on Twitter, Lineker celebrated his return to “Match of the Day,” the sports show he has hosted since 1999.

Gary Lineker started his career at Leicester City in 1978, where he excelled as a goalscorer. He had passage through clubs Everton and Barcelona. He played for England at the 1986 and 1990 FIFA World Cups.