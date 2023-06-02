Bill Cosby has been charged with sexual assault again. A former Playmate of the men’s magazine Playboy claims that she was drugged and raped by the comedian in 1969, US media report based on court documents.

The woman, Victoria Valentino, says she had dinner with Cosby with a friend at the time. She would have been given pills afterwards and went to an office with him. After taking a pill, Valentino said she couldn’t hold her head up and had trouble staying awake.

She was then raped. Valentino states that she was unable to consent to sexual acts because she was drugged.

The woman filed the lawsuit under a new California law that gives residents a three-year window to go to court with sexual assault cases that would otherwise be time-barred. At the end of last year, Cosby was also charged with sexual abuse several times. Cosby (85) has always denied all allegations.

Cosby was already sentenced to between three and 10 years in prison in 2018 for drugging and abusing Andrea Constand. He was released last year after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his conviction because the trial was alleged to have been unfair.