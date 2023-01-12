Kelsey Turner, a former ‘Playboy Bunny’, was sentenced to 10 to 25 years behind bars after accepting a plea deal for the March 2019 murder of psychiatrist Thomas Burchard.

The model apparently had a monetary relationship with the doctor, who paid the rent for an apartment in the city of Las Vegaswhich he shared with two other people, according to information from the newspaper ‘The Sun’.

Burchard, 71, had traveled to Las Vegas to end his love and monetary relationship with the model, which would have triggered Jon Kennison, official boyfriend and one of the model’s two roommates, beat him to death with a baseball bataccording to the channel ‘KTNV’.

Turner had also accused the doctor of possessing child pornography on his cell phone; however, these accusations were denied by Clark County Assistant District Attorney Pamela Weckerly during court.

“I was happy to leave someone I had known for several years; that he financially supported her and her son for several years, so that they rotted in the back of the car for which he paid, in the middle of the desert, “added the prosecutor, according to ‘8 News Now’, from ‘ CBS’.

The psychiatrist’s body was found by the Police inside the trunk of a blue Mercedes-Benz C300 car, which was in the name of Kesley Turner, days after her official sentimental partner, Jude Earp, reported her missing. The vehicle was found abandoned in a desert near Lake Mead48 kilometers from the City of Sin.

“Certainly, there is room for much salacious speculation as to what the nature of the relationship was. However, I believe that the facts of this case demonstrate that, with respect to Mrs. Turner, it was a transactional relationship, in any measure,” said prosecutor Weckerly, according to the ‘Review-Journal’.

Kennison, for his part, was sentenced in July 2019 to a sentence of between 18 and 45 years in prison after confess to having been the material author of the murder.

Turner’s other companion, Diana Pena, pleaded guilty to complicity in the murder and provided evidence of her companions’ guilt, 8 News Now reported.

JUAN MARTIN MURILLO HERRERA

Writing Trends