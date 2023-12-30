Two-time IndyCar champion and winner of the Indianapolis 500 suffered a heart attack in the USA

Former driver Gil de Ferran, icon of Brazilian motorsport, died on Friday (Dec 29, 2023), aged 56, in the United States. According to reports published by the North American press and the Brazilian Automobile Confederation, the athlete suffered a heart attack. He was taken to a hospital in the Opa Locka region, Florida, but did not survive. He he leaves his wife and 2 children, Anna and Luke.

Ferran was two-time Formula Indy champion, in 2000 and 2001, and won the Indianapolis 500, one of the most traditional races in motorsport, in 2003. He also retired from the category in 2003, at the end of the season.

He has worked as a consultant for McLaren, the Formula 1 team, since May 2023. On its profile on X (formerly Twitter), McLaren said it was shocked with Ferran's death: “He was a formidable force on and off the track”.