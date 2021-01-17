Agent Alexei Safonov reported on Twitter about the death of Russian footballer Sergei Rodin, who played for the Moscow PFC CSKA between 1999 and 2003.

Rodick. One of the most unfulfilled CSKA players. Rest in peace to you, ”he wrote.

At the same time, Safonov did not voice the cause of death. According to him, the athlete “did not wake up.”

Sergei Rodin was born in 1981 in Moscow. At first he played for the youth club CSKA. As part of the main team, he made his debut in 1999, played seven matches and left the Moscow club in 2003. Note that together with CSKA, Rodin won bronze medals in the 1999 Russian Championship. Later, the midfielder played for a number of FCs, including Kuban, Anzhi and Sokol.

Recall that at the end of last year, at the age of 68, Pyotr Slobodyan, ex-striker of the USSR national football team and Dynamo Kiev, died. In early December, at the age of 83, the former striker of the Soviet Union national football team and the 1960 European champion Viktor Ponedelnik died.