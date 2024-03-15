Values ​​were directed to the Treasury or the state company; came from those involved in the Lava Jato operation

Petrobras executives linked to the corruption scheme investigated by Operation Lava Jato from 2014 onwards agreed to hand over R$279.8 million to the Treasury and the state-owned company. The information was compiled by the newspaper O State of São Paulo based on agreements signed between those investigated and the MPF (Federal Public Ministry).

The scheme was confirmed by 5 former high-ranking employees of the company: Paulo Roberto Costa (former director of Supply at Petrobras), Nestor Cerveró (former director of the International Area), Pedro Barusco (former manager), Eduardo Musa ( former manager) and Renato Duque (former director of the Engineering area). They gave statements as part of a plea bargain or in spontaneous collaboration with the Court.

Of the 5 former employees, 4 returned amounts to the Treasury and Petrobras. Most of it came from Pedro Barusco. Here are the amounts:

Pedro Barusco – R$177.7 million;

Paulo Roberto Costa – R$69.1 million;

Nestor Cerveró – R$17.3 million;

Eduardo Musa – R$15.8 million.

Renato Duque did not sign a plea agreement with the MPF, but declared at a hearing held in 2023 that he spontaneously collaborated with the investigations.

According to the Estadão, of the total resources returned, 87% (R$244 million) correspond to bribes obtained by executives. The amount was in accounts abroad, in cash or in items such as land and cars.

The remainder represents the payment of compensatory fines for the crimes committed.

