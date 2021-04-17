The Congress of Peru has approved this Friday to disqualify former President Martín Vizcarra from holding public office for 10 years, a decision that is made within the framework of his connection with the ‘Vacunagate’ case.

The plenary session of Congress has made this decision by finding him responsible for having committed six infractions to the Constitution of the country during his term as president -in the period from March 23, 2019 to November 9, 2020- by having been vaccinated against the covid- 19 irregularly as well as allowing his wife, Maribel Díaz, and his older brother, César Vizcarra, to be vaccinated, according to ‘El Comercio’.

Vizcarra, a congressman elected by the Somos Peru party in the elections held last Sunday for the period 2021-2026, has been incapacitated along with the former Minister of Health Pilar Mazetti, and the former Foreign Minister Elizabeth Astete, for eight years and one year , respectively. The Legislature has approved the disqualification of Vizcarra with 86 votes in favor and without votes against or abstentions, in a two-hour session in which some congressmen have linked the former president to “a criminal organization.”

Vizcarra has responded to this decision, through his Twitter account, calling it “illegal” and “unconstitutional.” “In the same style as dictatorships, this Congress, which has lost all legitimacy, intends to eliminate its political enemies through a few votes,” he said. Likewise, he has shown his interest in revoking his disqualification and, together with his lawyer, has insisted that the process has been carried out irregularly. “We have already presented an appeal for protection before the Judicial Power and a measure before the Inter-American Court of Human Rights,” the ex-president assured the Peruvian media.

Former minister Mazzeti previously considered the request for her political disqualification “disproportionate” to her work at the head of the Peruvian health portfolio. “The evaluation of the facts seems incorrect to us, therefore, the sanction that is intended to impose on me is not related to the conduct that I have followed in the performance of my position,” said the former minister, according to RPP.

The investigative commission of this vaccine scandal in Peru, known as ‘Vacunagate’, reported that 470 people were vaccinated irregularly, including Vizcarra, his wife and his brothers, as well as officials, authorities of the Ministries of Health and Foreign Ministry, their relatives, and even a number of other people who were not related to them.

Vizcarra reportedly received Sinopharm’s coronavirus vaccine from the Chinese laboratory Sinhoharm during the drug’s phase 3 trial period that took place in late 2020 in Peru. For this reason, a complaint was filed against Vizcarra and the rest of those implicated for the crimes of document falsification, criminal organization, influence peddling, bribery, embezzlement, and improper use of the position.