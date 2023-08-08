A home video has exacerbated tempers in Peru. In front of a spa with an orange façade, some armed agents from the National Penitentiary Institute (INPE) escort former President Alberto Fujimori, who gets out of a state-owned van and enters the premises walking on his own, without the help of a cane or a chair. on wheels, as he is used to seeing every time he has been admitted to a hospital as an emergency due to heart problems. In addition, Fujimori, who was wearing sportswear, was not wearing handcuffs despite having been sentenced to 25 years for crimes against humanity.

The man who established a dictatorship in Peru since 1990 and for 10 years is imprisoned in the Barbadillo prison, in the interior of the country. The scene in the video, which was recorded on Friday, August 4, corresponds to the Nice Dental Spa, a business that is located an hour from the prison, in the Magdalena district. The police had to cross the capital from east to west to transfer the former leader of the Cambio 90 political party and patriarch of Fujimorismo.

The highest prison authority issued a single tweet from its official account to silence the wave of criticism. “Given the dissemination of a video on the networks about the inmate Alberto Fujimori Fujimori, the INPE clarifies that it corresponds to a medical procedure scheduled for his attention in the specialty of dentistry, where he has been attending for several years,” they alleged without providing further information. information

It is not the first time that Alberto Fujimori visits the place. According to the research portal summons, in 2021 Fujimori went to the Nice Dental Spa for “dental appointments” four times between the months of June and September. Until now no citizen had been able to capture it.

The congressman of the Fuerza Popular political group and Fujimori’s personal doctor, Alejandro Aguinaga, assures that the ex-president treated himself with the dental surgeon Jean Pier Amarillo and that any speculation about who he met or what he went to do there is a “perverse lie.” ”.

Be that as it may, the choice of the medical center was not random: the office is owned by the dentist Carmen Eunice Encinas Acero, a Fuerza Popular militant who in 2021 promoted the presidential campaign of Keiko Fujimori, the heiress of the clan closest to her. has been to govern Peru.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Encinas Acero is the daughter of the evangelical pastor Néstor Gustavo Encinas Tenazoa, a former candidate for the Andean Parliament for the Orange party, a color that was associated with Fujimorismo in the 2021 General Elections. the subject- he said unofficially to the portal summons that Fujimori’s visits to the dentist “are due to the fact that he has undergone dental treatment since he was operated on for oral cancer.” Fujimori has undergone surgery on several occasions for tongue leukoplakia since 1997, a non-terminal lesion.

At 85 years old, Alberto Fujimori has starred in a new incident that highlights some privileges that the common inmates in the country do not enjoy. For now, not even his neighbors, Alejandro Toledo and Pedro Castillo, former presidents who are also incarcerated in the Barbadillo prison. The fact arouses indignation, in the case of a character who, according to an investigation by Transparency International in 2004, which is titled IGeneral report on Corruption, He is the seventh most corrupt president in the world. It is estimated that the funds stolen during his government amount to 600 million dollars.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.