The former president of Peru Alberto Fujimori He died on Wednesday at his home in Lima at the age of 86, after “a long battle with cancer,” confirmed his daughter and political heir Keiko Fujimori.

“After a long battle with cancer, our father, Alberto Fujimori, has just passed away to meet the Lord. We ask those who loved him to accompany us with a prayer for the eternal rest of his soul. Thank you for so much, Dad,” Keiko Fujimori posted on the social network X, in a message she signed with her brothers Hiro, Sachie and Kenji.

Earlier it was reported that The former president was in very delicate health after his last radiotherapy treatment for cancer.

On July 14, his daughter Keiko announced that the right-wing leader would run for president in the 2026 elections, after being released from prison under a humanitarian pardon while serving a 25-year sentence for human rights violations.

Former President Fujimori was imprisoned for 16 years in a prison for former presidents in the east of Lima, the Peruvian capital.

Fujimori had been captured publicly last Thursday when he was leaving a clinic in the Miraflores district where he had a CT scanas he himself revealed. On that occasion, he appeared in a wheelchair, accompanied by his children Keiko and Kenji Fujimori.

In May, the former president announced that he had been diagnosed with a malignant tumor in the tongue, after living for more than 27 years with a cancerous lesion in the same organ.

Of Japanese origin, Fujimori ruled Peru with an iron fist and managed to defeat the Maoist guerrilla group Sendero Luminoso, whose main leaders were arrested. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison for two massacres of civilians perpetrated by an army squad in the framework of the fight against Sendero Luminoso in the early 1990s.

