Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) died on Wednesday at the age of 86 as a result of cancer, just hours after his personal doctor, Alejandro Aguinaga, reported that he was “fighting for his life.”

“After a long battle with cancer, our father, Alberto Fujimori, has just passed away to meet the Lord. We ask those who loved him to accompany us with a prayer for the eternal rest of his soul. Thank you for so much, Dad! Keiko, Hiro, Sachie and Kenji Fujimori,” his daughter Keiko Fujimori posted on her social media account X.

After a long battle with cancer, our father, Alberto Fujimori, has just departed to meet the Lord. We ask those who loved him to accompany us with a prayer for the eternal rest of his soul.

Thanks for so much dad!

The 86-year-old former president was diagnosed with tongue cancer more than 27 years ago and has suffered repeated health problems since then. Before his death, Aguinaga was joined by family members and several congressmen and former legislators who had already moved into Keiko Fujimori's home — where she was spending her illness. Coup d'état

Fujimori won the Peruvian presidential elections in 1989 and just three years later, in collaboration with the Armed Forces, he carried out a coup d’état that abolished the Constitution, closed Congress and took over the Palace of Justice. His ten years in office were marked by several massacres, including those in Barrios Altos and La Cantuta – which earned him a prison sentence – as well as the forced sterilization of thousands of women and men, most of them indigenous. Fujimori was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the Barrios Altos and La Cantuta massacres, but in December 2023 he was pardoned on humanitarian grounds despite objections from the Inter-American courts. In mid-July he was nominated as a presidential candidate for the 2026 elections by the Fuerza Popular party, founded by his daughter Keiko, who has repeatedly run unsuccessfully in the Peruvian elections.