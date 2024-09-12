Right-wing leader ruled the country from 1990 to 2000; was convicted of crimes against humanity and was battling cancer

Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori (Popular Force) died this Wednesday (September 11, 2024), at the age of 86. He had tongue cancer and had been treating the disease since May. In addition, the former right-wing leader broke his pelvis in June and was in poor health.

The death was confirmed by his daughter, Keiko Fujimori, in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “After a long battle with cancer, our father, Alberto Fujimori, has just passed away to meet the Lord. We ask those who loved him to accompany us with a prayer for the eternal rest of his soul. Thank you for everything, Dad.”he wrote.

Fujimori governed Peru from 1990 to 2000. He was elected as a outsider and defeated the writer Mario Vargas Llosa, who would later receive the Nobel Prize for Literature. At the beginning of his term, he had a management that was considered positive, with the control of hyperinflation and reduction of crime rates.

However, in April 1992, Fujimori ordered the dissolution of Congress and began to intervene in the Judiciary, increasing his powers. With this, he became the leader of an exceptional regime with broad popular support and that of the Peruvian Armed Forces.

Faced with accusations of having ordered massacres as a way of combating organized crime, he resigned in 2000 via fax.

In 2009, he was convicted of crimes against humanity and corruption involving the Barrios Altos (1991) and La Cantuta (1992) massacres, which killed 25 people. He spent 16 years in prison in Lima, the capital of Peru.

Fujimori was released in 2023 after Peru’s Constitutional Court ordered the former president’s “immediate” release and reinstated a humanitarian pardon granted to Fujimori in 2017 by then-Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski. The decision freed him from convictions for crimes against humanity.