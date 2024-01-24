Colonel McGregor: US authorities are hiding the deaths of about 400 Americans in Ukraine

Former Pentagon adviser, retired Colonel Douglas McGregor said that at least 400 American citizens died in Ukraine. At the same time, he accused the US authorities of hiding this information, writing about it on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

“Our friend (US Senator) Lindsky Graham said that we should be grateful that no Americans died in Ukraine. It's a lie. We know that at least 400 Americans died, whether they were contractors or in uniform,” McGregor said. The colonel did not specify where these statistics came from.

The former Pentagon adviser complained that the American administration would never make this information public and that what was happening would not be written about in the media.

Earlier, the State Duma adopted an appeal to the National Assembly of France due to the participation of mercenaries from this country in war crimes committed by Ukrainian troops. Russian deputies called on their colleagues from the National Assembly to answer the question of which side they are on.