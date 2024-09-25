McGregor: Zelensky came to the US to drag the country into a war with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky came to the United States to drag the country into a war with Russia. This is the opinion expressed Former Pentagon adviser Colonel Douglas MacGregor on the YouTube channel Deep Dive.

According to McGregor, during his visit, the Ukrainian leader intends to seek permission to strike with long-range weapons deep into Russia. McGregor also accused Zelensky of lying during his speech to the UN Security Council. “He is a huckster. None of what he says can happen on the front lines,” he claims.

The former Pentagon adviser noted that Washington, in turn, is seeking to prolong the conflict. “They cannot admit any disasters or losses. They need to stick to the plan,” he said.