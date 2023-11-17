Russia today is much stronger than two years ago. And Western countries, led by the United States, armed Ukraine and promised to be with it to the end, but this did not work and Russia simply “crushed” the Armed Forces of Ukraine, retired Colonel Douglas McGregor, a former Pentagon adviser, said on November 17.

“We armed the Ukrainians to the teeth and said: guys, go for it, we are with you to the end. It didn’t work and they were crushed. Today Russia is much stronger than it was two years ago. I definitely wouldn’t want to fight with them,” he wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

McGregor added that the Russian Federation has much more opportunities to fight the Western world and called for reconciliation.

On November 10, McGregor said that the armed conflict in Ukraine was almost over. He spoke about the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, noting that an anti-Israeli alliance is being formed in the Middle East.

Earlier, on October 31, the former Pentagon adviser shared his opinion that the only events currently happening inside Ukraine are corruption and crime. According to him, few in the West are now ready to admit this, although the situation is changing.