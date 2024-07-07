Former Pentagon Adviser Postol: NATO Has No Strategy for Ukraine

NATO does not have a specific, developed strategy regarding Ukraine. This is how former Pentagon adviser Theodore Postol commented on the plans of the political leadership of the North Atlantic Alliance in an interview for YouTube-Dialogue Works channel.

“It is incorrect to think that NATO has a strategy. I do not see any strategy in NATO. In my opinion, they are floundering and desperate,” the analyst said.

He added that much regarding Ukraine would be decided by the July NATO summit in Washington. At the same time, according to him, the leaders of the North Atlantic Alliance now look like losers: the party of French President Emmanuel Macron lost the first round of parliamentary elections, and US President Joe Biden raises doubts about his sanity.

Earlier, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal warned that aid to Ukraine would be cut if the right-wing won the elections to the French National Assembly. According to him, there is also a “risk of subordination to Russia” since Marine Le Pen’s party until recently wanted to be an ally of Moscow.