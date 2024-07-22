Former Love Island contestant George Fensom has named the strangest requests he has received from subscribers to the OnlyFans platform for selling explicit content. His words are reported by The Sun.

“One person paid me 300 pounds sterling (approximately 34 thousand rubles – note from “Lenta.ru”) for a photo of me in white socks. It was just a bird’s eye view of me in white socks,” Fensom said of the most unusual fan requests on OnlyFans.

The former Love Islander added that he was once asked to film himself eating cheese and onion crisps, and Fensome had to say they smelled disgusting.

Earlier, American rapper Danielle Bregoli, known as Bhad Bhabie, revealed how much she earns on OnlyFans. The model published a screenshot of statistics from her personal account on the platform.

Love Island is a British reality television show that has been aired on ITV2 since 2015. The show follows young men and women as they try to find their soul mates.