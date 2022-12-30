The ball With which Edson Arantes do Nascimento Pelé scored the only goal of the game against the Paraguayan national teamwhich sealed Brazil’s classification by World Cup Mexico 1970 of the FIFAkeep it in Assumption the former Paraguayan soccer player Valentin “Pachanga” Mendozawho was taken by surprise by the death of the legendary player.

Amid the global sadness over the disappearance of Pelethe former defenser, now 77 years old and who is one of the historical idols of the Cerro Porteñorecounted how at the end of the match played by that 31 of August 1969 in it Maracana Stadiumfrom Rio de Janeirodecided to bring that ball with him as a souvenir.

“He was a player who was practically not from this planet and he is the best of all times,” said “Pachanga” when referring to Peleand confessed, visibly moved, that the news of the King’s death hit him “a little deeply”.

Valentin Mendozathen 24 years old, jumped onto the court with his teammates the Albirrojawho were received under the thunder of more than 180 thousand people who attended the historic Maracana Stadium and who supported the Canarinha full of stars and two World Cups on his shoulders. “The truth is that the team Brazil back then it was extraordinary”, commented the ex-soccer player.