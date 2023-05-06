Paraguayo Cubas was arrested after leading protests against the result of the elections held on Sunday

The former candidate for the Presidency of Paraguay, Paraguayo ‘Payo’ Cubas, was arrested this Friday (5.May.2023) after having alleged fraud in the country’s elections, held on Sunday (30.Apr) and responsible for electing the economist Santiago Peña.

According to the Police, Cubas was arrested in San Lorenzo, on the outskirts of the capital Asunción, on charges of public nuisance. The former right-wing candidate has led protests since the beginning of the week against the election result.

On Monday (May 1st), demonstrators gathered in front of the headquarters of the Paraguayan Superior Court of Electoral Justice with accusations of fraud and manipulation in the electoral process, carried out for the first time with electronic ballot boxes. Cubas ended the election in 3rd place, with 22.91% of the votes.

There was a blockade of streets around the Electoral Court, with part of the hundreds of people present throwing stones at the police. The agents used rubber bullets and stun bombs to contain the violence. At least 74 people were detained until the morning of Tuesday (May 2), according to the Paraguayan National Police.

In addition to Cubas, the candidate from the left, Efraín Alegre –who ended the election in 2nd place–, also contested the result. Alegre demanded a recount of the votes and the hiring of an international auditor to review the process.

VICTORY OF PEÑA

A member of the Colorado Party, Penã was elected with 43% of the valid votes. The 2nd place candidate, Efraín Alegre, from the Authentic Radical Liberal Party and candidate of the Concertación Nacional coalition, received 27.5% of the votes. In the polls, the two candidates were technically tied.

The center-right party was created in 1887. It ruled Paraguay for more than 30 years since the country’s redemocratization in 1989. The only exceptions were former presidents Fernando Lugo, who led Paraguay from 2008 to 2012, and Federico Franco , who headed the Palacio de los López from 2012 to 2013.

According to the professor of international relations at USP (University of São Paulo) and specialist in Paraguayan politics, Pedro Feliupart of the explanation for this dominance of the Colorado Party is because the party has a “strong presence” in the state structure and a “strong support” the Armed Forces, the National Police and important state bodies such as the Ministry of Economy.

In an interview with Power360, Feliú said that another reason is because the center-right party is the identity of the electorate in the country. More than 2 million people are affiliated to the legend.