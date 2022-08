How did you feel about this matter?

Former Paraguayan President Fernando Lugo in an interview in Asunción on June 21, 2022.

Former Paraguayan president and senator Fernando Lugo (2008-2012 term) suffered a stroke this Wednesday and is in an induced coma in a hospital in Asunción, said congressman Jorge Querey, from the left-wing coalition to which the politician belongs.

“He was admitted here with a diagnosis of ischemic stroke,” Querey, who is also Lugo’s family doctor, told reporters.

Lugo, 71, was taken from his Senate office to San Roque Sanatorium, near the historic center of the Paraguayan capital.

Querey, from the Guasu Front alliance of parties, said the former ruler “had a seizure, or what people normally know as an epileptic fit.”

The episode, he said, came after Lugo showed “very minor symptoms” during a recent trip to Bogotá to attend the inauguration of Colombia’s new president, Gustavo Petro.

The left-wing leader and former Catholic bishop, who underwent imaging tests, has a “relatively minor” injury and will undergo more detailed analysis, the lawmaker and doctor said.

“He is currently in a drug-induced coma and on mechanical respiratory support,” added Querey.

He recalled that Lugo is a “long-term treatment patient” who receives permanent medication for clotting and circulation.

The former president was diagnosed in August 2010 with early-stage lymphoma, received treatment in Brazil and recovered in 2012.