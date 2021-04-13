Former senator Jorge Luis Lavalle, in a file image COURTESY

After more than 20 hours of hearing, a judge has decided this Tuesday to prosecute former PAN senator Jorge Lavalle for the crimes of money laundering, criminal association and bribery. Lavalle had been pointed out, along with another handful of parliamentarians from the conservative party, by former Pemex director Emilio Lozoya of receiving millionaire bribes in exchange for approving structural reforms during the term of former PRI president Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018). Lavalle, who had been in preventive custody since last Thursday after being formally accused by the prosecution, thus becomes the only accused at the moment for the Mexican branch of the corruption plot of the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

The control judge Marco Antonio Fuerte Tapia has considered the version of the former oil czar to be sufficiently accredited. Arrested in February 2020 in a luxury urbanization near Malaga, the case currently gravitates on the avalanche of accusations of one of the most powerful men and close to Peña Nieto, who from his first appearance before the judge became a luck protected witness and has not stepped on a court. Since then, the case has made little progress, marked by opacity and leaks.

The judge’s decision has also weighed the testimony of a Senate technician, Rafael Caraveo. According to his statement, collected last month in the media, Caraveo was the transmission belt of at least 15 briefcases with money for Lavalle: “Right away he showed me a black cloth suitcase, sports type, approximately 50 centimeters long by 50 centimeters centimeters wide, which he opened and which did not contain files, as Mr. Jorge Luis Lavalle had told me, but inside there were bundles of money … they were 500 peso bills ”.

Lavalle’s defense regrets that the judge only considered the testimonies of Lozoya and Caraveo. The asset of the former senator’s lawyers were the exculpatory statements of two of the men closest to Lozoya, whom the former director of Pemex had accused of being in charge of receiving and distributing the bribe money. They are Rodrigo Arteaga Santoyo and Francisco Olascoaga Rodríguez, private secretary and head of the Administrative Department of the director of Pemex, whose testimonies denying the accusations have been part of the almost 20 evidence presented by the defense. “The judge considered that they were obtained by the defense and that they do not have the same value as those obtained by the Prosecutor’s Office and will be the subject of the appeals that we file,” said defense attorney José Zapata Altamirano at the end of the hearing.

Slow progress in the ‘Lozoya case’

More than a year after Lozoya’s arrest, the Odebrecht case in Mexico, which has already caused real political earthquakes in Peru, Ecuador, Brazil and Colombia, is slowly advancing, tightening the fence around the Peña Nieto Administration. The investigations that directly affect Lozoya have so far been carried out with little transparency, denounced by various organizations, and amid controversy over the benefits granted to the politician, with the shadow of impunity in the background. The former director was extradited to Mexico and entered a private clinic, alleging anemia and esophagus problems, from where he participated in the first videoconference hearing where the so-called principle of opportunity was welcomed, a figure that will make him a kind of protected witness.

In exchange for benefits and to continue the process in freedom, Lozoya declared before the Prosecutor’s Office that the corruption plot in which he allegedly participated reached the top of the Peña Nieto government leadership. He accused the former president and one of his most loyal men, his Minister of Finance, Luis Videgaray, who allegedly received and allocated some 500 million pesos (more than 20 million dollars) to the 2012 PRI election campaign and vote buying of opposition congressmen to secure the approval of the controversial energy reform, which opened the sector to private companies after decades of nationalist politics. He also involved former presidents Felipe Calderón (2006-2012) and Carlos Salinas de Gortari (1988-1994) in the plot. The public information of the case has been administered with a dropper, between leaks and veiled statements from the attorney general as well as attempts to capitalize politically on the case by President López Obrador.

