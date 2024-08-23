Ciudad Juarez.- This Saturday, political analyst and former national president of the National Action Party (PAN) Luis Felipe Bravo Mena will give a lecture: “The change of era and our environment. Same attitudes?” At the same time, the lecture will be of a training nature and will take place at the facilities of the Municipal Executive Committee of the PAN, on 16 de Septiembre Avenue 1095 in the Partido Romero neighborhood, at 10:00 in the morning. Bravo Mena was the National President of the PAN from November 26, 2008 to January 7, 2011 and was private secretary to President Felipe Calderón Hinojosa. “I want to invite all Juarez residents to be a factor of change, each one from our own trenches. For that, we have to be informed and know what we have to change or improve as citizens,” said Xóchitl Contreras, president of the PAN of Juárez. After the July 2 elections, Bravo Mena said that the emphasis that the PAN should now put is on social justice and equality, after maintaining that the PAN’s discourse did not connect with the concrete needs of the population. An ideologist and two-time leader of the National Action Party, he acknowledged in an interview in Mexico City that the PAN members, and the coalition that supported Xóchitl Gálvez to the Presidency, showed “a strong lack of awareness of the social mood” during the recently concluded electoral process. According to Bravo Mena, twice candidate for the Government of the State of Mexico, democratic values ​​”were not at the center of society’s concerns and in the campaign we went in another direction, although it was not what most concerned civil society. That is why a result came out later that surprised everyone: the famous hidden vote, which was not in favor of the opposition, but in favor of the official proposal.”