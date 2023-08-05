Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (70) was sentenced to three years in prison for corruption on Saturday, and was subsequently arrested. Report that local media. His party, PTI, has announced that it will continue to litigate to have the conviction overturned. In a pre-recorded video published on Saturday, he says he has anticipated his arrest and addresses his supporters: “I have only one request. Don’t sit quietly at home.” He calls on his supporters to “protest peacefully” until they get “their right”.

Khan has more than 150 legal cases pending, ranging from terrorism to incitement to violence. According to his supporters, these cases were brought to politically thwart Khan: in Pakistan, citizens with a criminal record are not allowed to hold office. The lawsuits come at an extremely bad time for Khan; the new parliamentary elections will take place before November this year. If the verdict is not reviewed before that election, Khan will not be able to run. If the verdict is not revised at all, his political career is de facto over.

Khan served as Prime Minister of Pakistan from 2018 to 2022, until he lost the support of the military and a vote of no confidence was passed against him due to Pakistan’s dire economic situation. Since then, Khan has become the most prominent opposition politician and continues to be an important figure in Pakistani politics.

Political ‘kidnapping’

Khan was also arrested in May in connection with the illegal exchange of pieces of land. Khan, no longer prime minister at the time but leader of the largest opposition party, spoke of a “kidnapping” to sabotage his political campaign. The Supreme Court of Pakistan ruled that same week that Khan should be released. The affair led to popular anger; more than five thousand demonstrators were arrested and government buildings, among other things, were stormed.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said Khan’s arrest had nothing to do with elections later this year. According to her, Khan has had every chance to defend himself against the corruption charge. “Instead, he has tried to stall the course of justice and has gone to higher courts time and time again to shut this case down.” A spokesman for PTI described the whole trial as “the worst in history and equal to the murder of justice itself.”