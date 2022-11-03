Protesters gather outside the hospital where former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Jan has been treated after being shot. / EFE

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Jan was shot and wounded this Thursday after a man opened fire during a demonstration called by his party, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) against the Government, an event that has resulted in the death of at least one person.

Farruj Habib, a senior member of the PTI, has indicated on his Twitter account that Jan has been injured by the shots in the Wazirabad area, while the newspaper ‘Dawn’ has pointed out that Faisal Yaved is also among the injured. , another high position of the formation.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Jan.



According to information collected by the Pakistani television network Geo TV, the leader of the PTI has suffered injuries to his leg and has been taken to a hospital. After undergoing surgery, he is stable.

Fauad Chaudhri, another senior party official, has estimated the number of wounded at three and has denounced a “deliberate attack” against Jan, who would have received between “three and four” shots in the leg.

Police have indicated that the attacker has been arrested. The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, has subsequently appeared in a video released after his arrest in which he takes responsibility for him and accuses Jan of “misleading people”. “He was cheating people and I couldn’t stand it, so (…) I tried to kill him,” he stressed. “I did my best to kill him. He wanted to kill Jan and no one else », he has assured, as he has collected ‘Dawn’.