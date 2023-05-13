Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at his home in Lahore on Saturday morning after being released on bail following days of nationwide riots sparked by his arrest on corruption charges.

Videos released by his PTI party showed more than 100 supporters celebrating his release and showering Khan, a former cricket star, with rose petals.

Last Tuesday (9), while appearing for a routine court hearing in Islamabad, dozens of paramilitaries attacked Khan, who was arrested. The measure sparked violent clashes in several cities between supporters and security forces.

Two days later (11), the Supreme Court of the country found that his arrest was illegal and that the entire process should be reviewed. On Friday, he was granted bail “for a period of two weeks”. The High Court of Islamabad also ruled that Khan cannot be detained, on any allegations, until Monday.

The former prime minister is the target of several legal accusations, as has happened to other opposition figures in the country, since he was deposed from power in April 2022.

His arrest sparked two days of chaos, with thousands of his supporters torching buildings and blocking roads in several regions. The government mobilized the army, and at least nine people died in the clashes, according to police and health sources.

Khan has launched an unprecedented campaign of defiance against the military, accusing the current coalition government of ousting him from power last year in collusion with generals.