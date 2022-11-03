Pakistani authorities reported on November 3 that the truck carrying former Prime Minister Imran Khan and members of his political party was shot at. Khan was injured, as were nine other people and at least one died, according to the police. The events were recorded on the outskirts of Islamabad when the vehicle was heading to a protest in the capital, led by the former prime minister to demand the resignation of the current government leader, Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the Pakistani authorities, the wounds inflicted on the leg of former Prime Minister Imran Khan are minor, so he is stable and his life is not in danger.

Both Khan and nine other people were injured when a man opened fire on the truck carrying the former prime minister and several members of his party in the middle of a political motorcade.

The spokesman for Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, Fawad Chaudhry, said it was “a clear assassination attempt” directed against the political leader.

One person died, and according to initial reports, the fatality was one of the former president’s followers. About a hundred people participated in the convoy.

“A man opened fire with an automatic weapon. Several people were injured. Imran Khan was also injured,” confirmed his assistant, Asad Umar, after the political leader was taken to a hospital.

The alleged attacker was arrested at the scene and for now his identity has not been revealed. No group has claimed responsibility for the shooting.

Images broadcast on social networks showed scenes of chaos and confusion minutes after the attack.

Videos show chaotic scenes as Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan sustained a bullet wound in his leg. Khan, who was leading a protest march to call for early elections, is said to be in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/ftBvr4AzF2 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 3, 2022



The former cricket star turned politician had planned to lead the motorcade slowly north along the Grand Trunk Road to Islamabad, attracting more support along the way before entering the capital. The events occurred in Wazirabad, about 200 km from Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the shooting and ordered the interior minister to carry out an immediate investigation.

Khan leads the protests demanding the resignation of the current Government

The attack occurred less than a week after Khan began a new series of protests with thousands of his supporters against the current administration from Lahore, the capital of the province of Punjab.

Since he was overthrown by the Parliament of his country, last April, the dismissed leader alleges that he was the victim of a conspiracy, for which he demands the departure of his successor, Shehbaz Sharif, and the calling of early elections.

“I want all of you to participate. This is not for politics or personal benefit, or to overthrow the government (…) This is to bring genuine freedom to the country,” the former president assured in a video message, on the eve of the mobilization in which he was injured.

File- Former Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses supporters during a rally to pressure the government into early elections. In Lahore, Pakistan, on August 13, 2022. © KM Chaudary/AP

The rallies that have spread across the country have fueled opposition against the government as it struggles to pull the economy out of the crisis it was plunged into after Khan’s term, which began in 2018.

The Sharif Administration has made it clear that there will be no early voting and that the next elections will be held in 2023, as planned in the electoral calendar.

The military recently pointed out that while Khan had the democratic right to hold a rally in Islamabad, no one would be allowed to destabilize the country. A statement with which the ousted leader disagreed and refused to back down on his plans to march in the capital.

Khan was trying to challenge the authorities in the streets, just after the Pakistan Election Commission on October 21 disqualified him from holding public office for five years.

The body concluded that the politician “intentionally and deliberately” violated the electoral law, in 2017, after making “false statements” about alleged gifts received from foreign governments. According to the commission, Khan “has deliberately concealed material facts” about his estate.

With Reuters and AP